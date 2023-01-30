Developers competing for the chance to revamp the Reeves Center in northwest D.C. revealed to city residents last week plans that include an entertainment venue owned by comedian Dave Chappelle and a set of businesses known as Marion Barry Square.

A comedy club backed by D.C.-area native Chappelle, a place for the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, and a D.C. Central Kitchen outpost are among the highlights of the proposals for the new Reeves Center at 14th and U streets, the Washington Business Journal reported.

The new facility will replace the 97,000-square-foot D.C. government building constructed under the Marion S. Barry administration more than three decades ago.

One development team vying for the job of working on the Reeves Center is led by MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners, and Capri Investment Group, the Journal reported. The other is shepherded by Dantes Partners, the Menkiti Group, and investment firm EB5 Capital. MRP and CSG are pushing the Chappelle comedy club while the Dantes group wants Marion Barry Square.

The tentative completion date for the Reeves Center renovation is summer 2025.