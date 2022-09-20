David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. He was 68.

Harrington stepped down as the chamber leader earlier this year.

The chamber praised Harrington as its leader.

“David Harrington, a proud Howard University graduate, was more than a leader,” a statement from the chamber said. “He was a public servant and champion for businesses with a career that spanned over 40 years in the Washington metropolitan area. David was loved, respected, and admired throughout the region. The chamber shares the sorrow of his family, the community, and the businesses of Prince George’s County, as well as the entire public at his passing. We are heartbroken but will continue, as an organization, to honor his mission of excellence, service, advocacy, policy advisory, mentorship, and leadership.”

Harrington, onetime mayor of Bladensburg, represented District 5 on the Prince George’s County Council from 2002-2008, including a term as council president. He also was a state senator from 2008-2011.

“Sorry to hear about the passing of a great business and community leader that inspired and encouraged Black business owners to get in and stay in the game,” said LaTasha Ward, an entrepreneur and former candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates. “Thanks for fighting for business stakeholders in Prince George’s County. You will be missed.”

Greenbelt Council member Brandon Gordon said he remembers Harrington fondly.

“He was the mayor of Bladensburg when I attended Bladensburg High School,” Gordon said. “He challenged us to make a broader change in the community and was glad to see me doing just that. Rest in Heaven!”

Former Prince George’s County Board of Education member Belinda Queen called Harrington’s death “a great loss to our county.”

“Definitely, gone too soon,” said Queen, who also sits on the Prince George’s County Central Democratic Committee. “I have so many great memories out in the community working with you for a better Prince George’s. Just know your work is done. Rest in peace. My prayers are with the family.”