D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with Ward 3 community leaders, broke ground Wednesday on the construction of 93 units of affordable senior housing apartments at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in the Friendship Heights neighborhood in Northwest.

The new facility will consist of a new four-story building with more than half of the units available to residents earning a yearly salary that is less than $31,950 for a one-person household, up to $36,500 for a family of two.

Nineteen of these units will be designated as permanent supportive housing, which combines housing, case management services, and amenities to help residents transition out of homelessness.

“We know that reaching our bold housing goals requires a citywide vision and a commitment to building affordable housing in all parts of Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said. “We’re proud that although his historic investment from the Housing Production Trust Fund, we will be creating 93 new units of senior affordable housing in Ward 3. We’re grateful to all the government and community partners who are making this project a reality and continuing the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home’s legacy of serving D.C. seniors.”

The project received over $26.6 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund and is first of its kind in Ward 3. The project also is a product of green-oriented building, with it encompassing an all-electric heat pump system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and energy bills significantly.

“The new affordable senior living apartments, along with the assisted living building renovation, will transform the lives of the seniors we serve for generations to come,” said L. Ward Orem, CEO of the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home.