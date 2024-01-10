Cherished by many, and even more influential to those touched by her grace and life’s work, Risikat “Kat” Iyabo Okedeyi, was a university professor and cultural architect who inspired the African-centered arts and entertainment scene across the D.C. Metropolitan area and beyond.

No one was prepared to hear the news of Okedeyi’s diagnosis of colon cancer, and even fewer were prepared when she died on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from the grueling disease.

At just 51 years old, Okedeyi had a powerful way of inspiring those around her, as Baba Odutola Orisagbemi Eegungbade Isanyemi Egbelade shared jewels of her profound heritage, strengths, and the impactful life she led before a house full of loved ones at her memorial service held Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Capital Turnaround in Southeast, D.C.

“She cared and cherished for many through her direct leadership and guidance. She led like a king in a royal laba. But we all know that she is the Queen, and many could not handle the impact of her reign,” Egbelade said. “How many of you can attest to her motherly love in your life? If you didn’t raise your hand, then you didn’t know her.”

Born on Dec. 20, 1972, Okedeyi was a first-generation Nigerian-American who spent much of her childhood years in Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C. Enamored with African culture and the literary arts, she grew to earn a bachelor’s degree in African American studies from the University of Maryland, College Park, and later progressed to receive a master’s degree in African literature and history from Ohio State University.

She was an associate professor in the English department at Prince George’s Community College, and an adjunct professor at Bowie State University, but her passion for educational empowerment extended well beyond the classroom.

In 2001, Okedeyi created Lil SoSo Productions (LSP), an entertainment company specializing in event production and artist services, that hosted a litany of arts and culture events around the city. The work of LSP quickly became the “lynchpin” of the creative scene across the District for over 15 years, producing “interactive experiences”, and content creation in various capacities.

Okedeyi’s masterpiece became the brains behind some of D.C.’s most memorable and popularly-known events including the renowned “Marvin Mondays,” “Audio Trip,” “When Harlem Came to Paris,” “Axel F Party,” and the favored wellness portion of “The Black Love Experience.”

Her work penetrated overseas markets, as she grew to develop healing workshops in Lagos, Nigeria, to numerous collaborations with artists in Amsterdam and London. Her influence in culture curating further led her to serving as a cohort member of the Kennedy Center’s Culture Caucus, while contributing on the boards of various arts-based nonprofits.

During her memorial, her dedicated and true village of sisters, brothers, friends, and family alike opened her ceremony with an Afro-jazz infused “Queen’s stroll” of women family and peers who danced to honor her life and legacy, beautifully adorned in purple garb with surrounding decor underscoring the royal life, legacy, and impact Okedeyi’s presence left on the world.

Before closing the ceremony, the room filled with auditory records of Okedeyi’s sentiments as she soared in her journey of life, and left with the unwavering support of the people she loved and appreciated most.

“This is all very difficult in some ways, but the gratitude is there because I’m surrounded by so much love and support, and I really am quite the lucky girl in that regard,” Okedeyi shared in the recording.