Steven Walker, deputy chief of staff to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, swore in two members to the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board on Nov. 8.

Donovan W. Anderson joined the board as chairman on Nov. 3, 2015, and was sworn into another four-year term. Anderson, an attorney who resides in Ward 7, will continue as chairman, an executive role, during his third term.

Newcomer Silas H. Grant Jr. resides in Ward 5. Grant is a former staffer for D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), who formerly served on the council representing Ward 5 as a Democrat. The other member is former Deputy Fire Chief James Short Jr., a resident of Ward 7 whose term ends in May 2024.

The service term for Anderson and Grant ends on May 7, 2027.

The ABC Board is an independent body that meets to adjudicate, administer, and enforce alcohol and medical cannabis laws in the District. Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the D.C. Council.