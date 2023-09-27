Latisha Atkins, director of the Pennsylvania Avenue East Main Street and a Ward 7 resident, is excited that her neighborhood will, once again, take part in this year’s Art All Night events on Sept. 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and looks forward to the added Dine All Night programming.

Listening to Diverse Voices and Supporting Economic Development

Atkins has a strong commitment to strengthening her community and has worked in various capacities for 15 years to do so. She keeps her fingers on the pulse of her community, listening to the constantly developing, diverse voices within it.

She explained that she concentrates on economic development. One of her main focal points: increasing foot traffic to local businesses.

By revitalizing local businesses and unifying the community, outdated narratives about the community will change, Atkins explained. She looks to transform the Pennsylvania Avenue East Main Street narrative “from a community that you drive through, to a community that you come to.”

Penn Ave East Main Street Art All Night & Dine All Night

Initiative’s like Art All Night and Dine All Night greatly contribute to Atkins efforts. The festivities allow the residents within the community and residents from other neighborhoods to connect and explore all that the District has to offer.

This year’s theme is “Strength, Community and Unity,” and Atkins shared that the theme is reflective of all that this year’s events will supply.

Atkins said attendees should expect to see live music including gogo bands. Guests should also look forward to a community favorite: a spades tournament. Also, look out for presenters from: WPGC FM, to Don’t Mute D.C., Broccoli City Festival and Market 7.

With an emphasis on family-friendly fun, the event’s secondary theme, The Wiz and Munchkinland, will serve as an added entertaining bonus for children.

As part of Dine All Night, Atkins said attendees should look forward to checking out Highlands Cafe & Grill, which will have a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and dinner specials 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Focusing on Connecting and Supporting Community

Atkins emphasized the major purpose of the event: connecting the community and celebrating local arts and culture.

“The mayor’s main focus is on growth and sustainability,” Atkins told The Informer.

“The vision behind Art All Night is to really bring people out to these neighborhoods to celebrate the visual and performing arts and increase foot traffic to businesses residents haven’t yet exposed themselves to, overall, emphasizing our message of community support and connection.”