DC Art All Night is a yearly opportunity for all communities in the District to reconnect, redefine and rediscover all that the city has to offer. Further, the event helps small businesses, like Eckington Hall, bridge gaps by connecting communities to local small businesses.

After 12 years of serving and entertaining the community, DC Art All Night remains fresh and vibrant annually through its continued championing of new and veteran small businesses.

In collaboration with the DC Bouldering Project for BoulderFest Market, Eckington Hall, a local gallery and event space, will be one of the many small businesses featured in this year’s Art All Night.

David Ross, Eckington Hall’s owner, attested to the support Art All Night provides for local entrepreneurs.

“Art All Night brought people out,” Ross told The Informer. “I mean people told me they had no idea I existed.”

Ross added that the event encouraged new engagement with not only his establishment, but also the NoMa community at large.

“NoMa is trying to build itself as an art community and Art All Night creates awareness about all the interesting things going on in NoMa,” Ross said,

Last year, Ross’ businesses featured the exhibit, “Whatever I Want,” a photo art installation that included the work of four local photographers, Celina Magda Donis, Gayatri Malhotra, Julian Thomas, and Benjamin Frey. The pieces go against the idea that art has to have a particular theme, exploring each artist’s unique perspective.

Eckington Hall, Ross proclaimed, is a hub for abstract ideas and expression, and thus, appreciates that he gets to be authentic to the business, and showcase raw and alternative local talent.

“They allow you to do what you want,” Ross shared, explaining that Art All Night embraces everyone’s unique perspective and taste. This freedom allows room for each attendee’s interest to be piqued and each business owner the opportunity to unapologetically express what they are all about.

Ross said that at this year’s Art All Night, attendees can look forward to his collaboration with the DC Bouldering Project for BoulderFest Market, taking place on Sep 30. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

The event will feature a plethora of installations and treats, such as sustainable art, baked goods and hot food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, outerwear, vintage clothes, sporting goods, and more. With so many options, Ross emphasized that the DC Art All Night event at Eckington Hall allows for many people to unify in the name of local arts and culture.

“A lot of the nation is pretty separate,” Ross said, “but this event offers everyone the opportunity to be a part of an exciting vibe and unique collaboration.”