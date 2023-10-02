Art All Night and Dine All Night, on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, served as an opportunity for District residents and visitors to take part in the various creative industries in local neighborhoods. The event made room for creativity in the District to flow far and wide, with no limitation on the kind of art or artist.

An attendee takes in art at the “DC Art Now 2023” at the 200 I (Eye) Street Galleries in Southeast. (Ja’Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)

Local performers, designers, painters, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and more gathered to share their work and generate not only revenue for themselves but also to create awareness of all the unique, vibrant and exciting talent that the District has to offer.

I visited the U Street Art All Night: Black Broadway & Beyond event to see what it was all about. The thick history of U Street ran deep and could be felt as attendees flowed through the large crowds the event garnered.

“It’s just great to see so many of us experiencing one another and taking part in this beautiful event,” shared Leslie Palmer, local Washington barista.

The eclectic tastes of attendees were met, from the sounds of Dj Kidd Marvel and Long Live Gogo performances.

The event’s participating businesses, such as Alice DC, were especially lit. Alice had the same Saturday night urban energy that the bar and lounge is known to bring, but with an added dose of a new mystifying and unique experience and crowd. The Art All Night drink specials, with the highlighted drinks Midnight Margarita and Gram Sidecar, added another element to the immersive and inclusionary experience.

For the attendees looking to see an art exhibition, The Hamiltonian Artists event turned out to have an impressive display, with incorporation of music from DJ Nativesun.

“I’m really excited to hear DJ Nativesun, I’ve been a fan ever since his Soundcloud days,” Washingtonian Michael Stewart, a local teacher, told the Informer.

Other activations held at Zawadi’s allowed guests to partake in a spoken word performance by Nina Beam and listen to a few tunes from DJ Roots Tonic.