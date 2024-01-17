I enjoyed learning about the work and life of Risikat “Kat” Iyabo Okedeyi. I was unfamiliar with her efforts and influence on the African-centered arts and entertainment scene throughout the D.C. area. Peace and love to all those impacted and mourning her untimely passing.

Yeva Jones

Washington, D.C.

Stepping Out

I appreciate the Weekend Checklist in the Lifestyle section. I love staying in the loop on the events and happenings in our community. I look forward to the next one!

Kate Reid

Washington, D.C.