The DC Bar Pro Bono Center will hold a virtual Small Business Brief Advice Legal Clinic from noon-4 p.m. on Nov. 16.

One-on-one brief legal advice consultations will last up to 60 minutes. To request assistance, sign up online at https://forms.office.com/r/gYwR4H2gS7.

If legal assistance can be offered, the staff will follow up with an email to the client that must be answered in a timely manner to collect additional documents and schedule a time to speak to a volunteer attorney during the clinic. Additional information may be requested before you can be scheduled to speak with an attorney.

Only registered, confirmed businesses will have appointments at the clinic. Contact DC Bar Pro Bono at npsb@dcbar.org with questions or accessibility requests.