The D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center in partnership with the DC Small Business Development Center and the D.C. Department of Small & Local Business Development is hosting an eight-session course designed for non-attorney small business owners including sole proprietors, business partnerships, general managers, and owners of LLCs, that seek to develop their capabilities.

This course provides an overview of business operations, contracts, employment law, risk/insurance, accounting, and intellectual property legal concerns. Registration is for all eight sessions of this course. There is a one-time $75 fee that covers the entire course. The eight virtual sessions will be held on consecutive Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m.

The sessions are from Jan. 9 to Feb. 24. Participants will learn their subject matter from experienced business attorneys from the District’s most prestigious law firms.

For more information, email Gurdeep Singh at probonotraining@dcbar.org.