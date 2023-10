The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking offers District entrepreneurs and small business owners access to capital through the DC BizCAP program.

DC BizCAP partners with lenders to provide additional collateral, reduced interest rate subsidies and down payment support.

The program has supported 43 District businesses with $19.5 million in funding.

For more information on the program, contact Aaron Fenwick at aaron.fenwick@dc.gov or go to disb.dc.gov.