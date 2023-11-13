On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, the MGM National Harbor – Bellagio Ballroom became the stage to celebrate and honor success. The National Black MBA Association – Washington, DC Chapter hosted its annual scholarship and awards gala, the “Odyssey of Excellence: Celebrating Journeys, Charting Destinies.” This prestigious event recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals, corporations, and institutions that have gone above and beyond to uplift and empower the Black community in the Washington, D.C., area.

From left: Mahmia Richards, Brian Stratton, Dr. Carletta S. Hurt, Geneva Flemons, Kayla Dailey, Tydearian Cocroft

Among the night’s highlights were award presentations to outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the success and longevity of the DC Chapter. The honorees were selected for their unwavering commitment to service, academic excellence, collaborative efforts, and outstanding leadership.

Member of the Year: Brian K. Stratton

From left: Priscilla Burke, Brian Strattton and Andrea Pyatt

The coveted Member of the Year Award was bestowed upon Brian K. Stratton, an outstanding member of the DC Black MBA Association who has gone above and beyond in providing service to the Chapter, chapter members, and the community. His dedication to ensuring the success and longevity of the DC Chapter has set a standard for excellence.

Student of the Year: Tydearian “Ty” Cocroft

Ty Cocroft was honored with the Student of the Year Award for displaying exemplary scholarly aptitude throughout his graduate career while also dedicating time to advance equity, equality, and justice amongst minorities. Ty’s commitment to academic excellence and social justice exemplifies the values of the DC Black MBA Association.

Distinguished Service Awards: Kayla Dailey and Geneva Flemons

Kayla Dailey and Geneva Flemons were recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for their consistent support of the programs and efforts of the DC Black MBA Association. Their dedication was particularly evident when they were asked to pivot into new roles with little transition time, showcasing their commitment to the success of the association.

Academic Partner of the Year: The University of the District of Columbia

The University of the District of Columbia was awarded the Academic Partner of the Year for leading the way in paving a path of excellence for minority students. The institution’s close collaboration with the DC Black MBA Association has been instrumental in delivering valuable programming to students and members.

Collaborative Partner of the Year: Boris L. Henson Foundation

The Boris L. Henson Foundation received the Collaborative Partner of the Year Award for its continuous partnership with the DC Black MBA Association. Their commitment to providing professional development and programming for the benefit of minority professionals centered on quality mental health has significantly impacted the community.

Corporate Partner of the Year: Ernst & Young, LLP

Ernst & Young, LLP, was honored with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award for its consistent collaboration with the DC Black MBA Association. The organization’s dedication to providing professional development and programming for the benefit of minority professionals has contributed to the association’s success.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Rahama Wright

Rahama Wright was recognized as the Entrepreneur of the Year for her successful organization and management of a business undertaking, displaying a record of success and contributing to the local economy.

President’s Award: Mahima Richards

Mahima Richards received the prestigious President’s Award for making a significant contribution to the DC Chapter and the Black community. This award is a testament to her outstanding leadership and commitment to the association’s mission.

MBA of the Year: Carson Edwards

Carson Edwards, an executive with Marriott International, was awarded the MBA of the Year for exemplifying the values and mission of the DC Black MBA Association through his partnership, support, and leadership.

Legacy Award: Denise Barnes

Denise Barnes of the Washington Informer was honored with the Legacy Award for demonstrating significant contributions through her commitment in quality and uplifting coverage of the DMV area, her commitment to the DC Black MBA Association and the mission of the Chapter.

The “Odyssey of Excellence: Celebrating Journeys, Charting Destinies” gala also presented over $25,000 in scholarships to student members – undergraduate to doctoral studies. The receipts for the Marriott LOT Scholarships were Jahnai Williams and Arian Risper. The graduate student scholarship winners were Angel Bell, Marvin Peterson, Priscilla Bruke, Brian Stratton, Eloise Ntekim, Channen Paddyfote, and Priscilla Burke.

The event celebrates the achievements of the awardees while highlighting the collective efforts of the National Black MBA Association – Washington, DC Chapter in fostering a community of excellence, empowerment, and success.