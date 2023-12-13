D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) united around a last-ditch effort to keep the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals in the District with legislation that supports the renovation and modernization of Capital One Arena.

If passed, the legislation, titled the Downtown Arena Modernization and Downtown Revitalization Act of 2023, will infuse a half-billion dollars into the creation of an arena that public officials hope will attract economic activity to Gallery Place-Chinatown, and downtown D.C. at large.

Per the legislation, the District, upon receiving the authority to extend a lease agreement, would finance $500 million toward a three-year, $800 million renovation project slated to start in 2024. Relevant parties have expressed a commitment to a “swift and expedited” review and approval process for the arena’s construction plans.

The Bowser administration announced the legislation on Tuesday evening, just hours before Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and majority owner of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, announced the teams’ move from Capital One Arena to Potomac Yards in Alexandria, Virginia.

Earlier this year, Monumental Sports & Entertainment mulled a move to Northern Virginia amid skepticism that the D.C. government would invest in upgrades to Capital One Arena and the surrounding area. Virginia lawmakers recently approved a proposal for an 8 million-square-foot sports and mixed-used campus on the site, an arrangement that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) reportedly called “a remarkable economic development project for the commonwealth.”

Capital One Arena hosts more than 80 sporting events each year. It opened in 1997 as the MCI Center to the relief of District professional basketball fans who lamented traveling to the D.C. suburbs for games.

The arena changed names over the years, becoming the Verizon Center and most recently Capital One Arena.

Abe Pollin, the owner of Capitals and Wizards at the time, privately funded the construction of the arena, while the D.C. government purchased a portion of the land, prepared the site, and expanded Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro.

In the late 1990s, Leonsis purchased a 36% stake in Pollin’s holdings, including the arena and full ownership of the Capitals. After Pollin’s 2010 death, Leonsis, through Monumental Sports & Entertainment, gained full ownership of the arena and Wizards. In recent years, Leonsis counted among those who spoke out against crime in the District, which he said threatens the economic viability of Gallery Place-Chinatown.

To that end, D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), the council’s public safety and judiciary chair whose jurisdiction includes Capital One Arena, said District government officials are coalescing around the movement to keep a large portion of the District professional sports ecosystem intact.

“Rooting for our hometown team unites residents across the District with pride and is a galvanizing force for economic development,” Pinto said. “The arena is a pillar of [D]owntown D.C. and a key component of our strategy to strengthen the future of [D]owntown and the District. It’s imperative that our D.C. teams stay right here at home in Washington, D.C. We will keep fighting.”