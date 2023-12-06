D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Department of Employment Services (DOES), and the technology company Eightfold AI launched Career Ready DC, a new artificial intelligence-matching technology platform that will assist District residents with getting matched to employment opportunities across the region.

“The benefits of Career Ready DC are twofold: it will provide residents with the ability to find a position based on their unique skills and it will provide our employers with a pipeline of strong candidates,” Bowser said. “As we explore the benefits and uses of artificial intelligence and how we can harness AI technology to streamline services, we are excited about this new opportunity to support residents by making their job search more efficient and equitable.”

Dan Hopkins, Eightfold AI’s vice president of Global Public Sector & Applied AI, said his company looks forward to partnering with the District government.

“Career Ready DC will reduce bias in the hiring process by focusing specifically on matching prospect’s skills with employer needs, and subsequently create family-sustaining career paths,” Hopkins said.

DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes said the program is about equity for District residents.

“Our collaboration is committed to innovation, efficiency, and equitable opportunities,” Morris-Hughes said. “We are not just building a platform but a pathway for residents to thrive and building a workforce that mirrors the diversity of the nation’s capital.”