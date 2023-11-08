The D.C. Department of General Services Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Certified Business Enterprise Symposium will take place on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest.

Attendees will be able to hear from Department Director Delano Hunter, the DGS CBE Inclusion officer, DGS executive staff and other guest speakers about upcoming solicitations, learning how to conduct business in the District and fulfilling the Bowser administration goals of economic opportunity and growth in the new fiscal year. Registration closes at noon on Nov. 10.

For more information, contact Olivia Warren at Oliva.Warren@dc.gov.