The DC Chamber of Commerce 2023 Small Business Summit will convene on May 9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Leaders in the local and federal governments and the small business industry will go for a deep dive into the state of the District’s firms and the future vision, policy and programs for all businesses. There will be a dedicated retail track with educational content tailored to small retailers.

Program attendees will have access to the Makers Market, networking opportunities, the morning program, continental breakfast and the ability to attend featured workshops throughout the day. For more information, call the Chamber at 202-347-7201 or email info@dcchamber.org.