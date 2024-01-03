The DC Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Chairman’s Inaugural Breakfast on Dec. 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the Chamber’s 2023 accomplishments and inaugurate the 2024 board chair, slate of officers, and board members.

“I want to take this moment to thank all of our board of directors for their tireless efforts on behalf of the Chamber and the Washington, D.C. business community, as well as Tonya Vidal Kinlow as she embarks on her second year as board chair,” said Angela Franco, president and CEO of the chamber.

The keynote speaker for the event was Angie Gates, president & CEO, Events DC. Kinlow, a resident of Ward 8, followed the keynote address by providing an end-of-the-year review of the organization’s activities.

Also speaking at the well-attended event was Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. She was introduced by D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large), who serves as the chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development. Albert gave an update on the District’s revitalization plans and Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), the chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, talked about public safety efforts.

The 2024 board was introduced by Ronette Meyers, president of JLAN Solutions. The board consists of chair Kinlow; Earl “Chico” Horton III as chair-elect and general counsel; Stacy Burnette as first vice chair; John Tucker as second vice chair; Heather Ness serves as secretary; and Winell Belfonte is treasurer.