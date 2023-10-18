The D.C. Chamber of Commerce announced recently that its 2023 Chamber’s Choice Award recipients will be honored during its annual 2023 Chamber’s Choice Awards & Gala, “Elevate Advocate Connect” on Nov. 10 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Northwest D.C.

This year’s gala will celebrate the chamber’s 85 years of advocacy on behalf of the District’s business community.

“Each year, the D.C. Chamber of Commerce honors local D.C. businesses that have made an impact on our community through our Chamber’s Choice Awards,” said Angela Franco, president and CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s Award winners have made an indelible impact on the growth and vibrancy of Washington, D.C., and the greater region and I look forward to celebrating their contributions at the 2023 Gala.”

The awardees are:

Business of the Year—Dantes Partners: a property and construction management company.

Business Leader of the Year—David Wilmot: an attorney who served as the first Black dean of admissions at the Georgetown Law Center, a member of several city boards and the founding principal of David W. Wilmot & Associates, a consulting firm.

Economic Impact Award– EB5 Capital: a company that assists foreign investors in doing business in the District with the focus being commercial buildings and affordable housing and is led by Angela Brunner.

Community Impact Award—The National Children’s Center: one of the largest non-governmental providers of services for infants, children, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Washington metropolitan area; and

Lifetime Legacy Award—Ben’s Chili Bowl: in operation since 1959 and co-founded by Ben and Virginia Ali, this local restaurant has become a District icon with such luminaries as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama as customers.

“I congratulate our awardees for their leadership and commitment to Washington, D.C., and the greater community,” said Franco. “I’d also like to thank our gala co-chairs, Valencia McClure, president [of the] Pepco Region; Henok Tesfaye, chairman and CEO [of] USP Holdings; and Tonya Vidal Kinlow, chair of the board, D.C. Chamber of Commerce.”

For more information about the event, go to dcchamberschoice.com.