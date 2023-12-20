Angela Franco, the president and CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, has expressed reservations about the proposal that the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals will relocate from the District’s Gallery Place-Chinatown neighborhood to Potomac Yards in Alexandria, Virginia.

“On behalf of all our members, we join Mayor Bowser in our disappointment at the apparent decision by Monumental Sports to move two of the District’s most prominent major league sports franchises out of the District,” Franco said.

The CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce emphasized that the relocation would greatly affect downtown businesses.

“We remain committed to working with the mayor, the D.C. Council, and its newly created task force focused on the revitalization of the Gallery Place-Chinatown neighborhood in addition to supporting the mayor in all her downtown revitalization efforts. I am hopeful for the future of D.C. Ours is a great city worthy of collaborative efforts by public officials, business representatives, community activists and others to reshape our future. Working together, we will continue to strengthen this incredible city we love.”