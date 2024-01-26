D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said Friday that Clean Team Janitorial Service, Inc., will pay more than $260,000 to janitorial workers and the District to resolve allegations that the company underpaid workers from 2020 to 2023.

Under the terms of a settlement agreement with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Clean Team will pay $220,561 in unpaid wages and damages to 33 workers who were paid less than they were legally owed. Clean Team will be required to pay $40,000 in penalties to the District and must submit to monitoring by OAG for the next two years.

“The Office of the Attorney General is committed to ensuring that D.C. workers receive the wages and benefits they are legally entitled to and that they are rightfully earned,” Schwalb said. “District businesses must comply with the law and compete on a level playing field. When employers short-change their employees, they not only harm their workers, but they also gain an unfair competitive advantage over other businesses that are playing by the rules. Our office will continue to hold businesses who cheat fully accountable.”

Clean Team cooperated with OAG’s investigation and is now paying its workers the correct level of wages and benefits.