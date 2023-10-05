If there’s one event you shouldn’t miss this weekend, it’s the “Because They’re Funny” comedy festival at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. From Oct. 6-8, prepare to laugh and be entertained like never before!

Jeff and Nicole Friday, founders of the Because They’re Funny Festival, which comes to The Wharf in Southwest D.C. from Oct. 6-8 (Courtesy photo)

Organized by the renowned NICE CROWD, previously known as American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Ventures, the festival boasts a lineup that includes industry giants like Yvonne Orji, Tommy Davidson, Nicole Byer, and the dynamic DC Young Fly. Their shared mission? To shine a spotlight on the pulsating heart of Black, indigenous, and people of color’s comedic talent while solidifying D.C.’s reputation as a comedic hub.

With the experienced producers of ABFF steering the ship, attendees can expect nothing short of comedic excellence.

Events include the “Hey Ladies Fierce Female Comedy Show,” hosted by “Martin” and “Everybody Hates Chris’” Tischina Arnold, with performances by Luenell, Ego Nwodim, Aida Rodriguez and Byer; and the “DMV Black Comedy Homecoming Show,” hosted by Orji, of “Insecure” fame, and featuring Davidson, Donnell Rawlings, Tony Woods, Red Grant, Pierre, Joe Clair and more. Then there’s the standout event: the “2023 Breakout Comedian Of The Year Competition Finals,” where audiences can witness comedy’s rising stars go head-to-head for bragging rights, the $20k prize, and a golden opportunity to sign with the elite Innovative Artists talent agency.

In the words of NICE CROWD’s visionary duo, Jeff and Nicole Friday, “Imagine a place where tomorrow’s comedic superstars share the stage with legends, many of whom had their humble beginnings right here in Washington, D.C. That place is ‘Because They’re Funny’.”

The weekend promises a series of unforgettable moments, panels, discussions and more, such as the showing of multi-hyphenate comic Amanda Seales’ documentary “In Amanda We Trust,” a panel “Socially Funny,” with Ha Ha Davis, KevOnStage, and B. Simone, and the enlightening D.C. premiere of Parrish Smith’s “The Mecca of Comedy,” a new documentary about the District’s comedy scene with the likes of Wanda Sykes, Davidson, Woods and Rawlings.

“The Wharf will be alive with energy, laughter, and unrivaled entertainment, providing an unforgettable experience,” said Events DC’s Angie M. Gates.

While The Anthem will host headline events, The Wharf’s nooks and crannies, including venues like the Union Stage and Pearl Street Warehouse, will be bursting with a mix of events – workshops, panels, open mics, podcasts and more.

For more information on “Because They’re Funny,” visit becausetheyrefunny.com.