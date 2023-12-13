Music, laughter and sounds of celebration filled the air on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the DC Dream Center’s year-end celebration. The event brought out approximately 300 attendees to the Southeast D.C. center, whose mission is to inspire and equip youth and adults to achieve their dreams.

Attendees — ranging from donors to youth, community members and volunteers — praised the center’s 29-year history of serving the community.

John David Smith, 42, a volunteer, said, “The Dream Center’s focus on diversity and its commitment to the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of the community starts with its leadership.”

Davis, along with his family manned the barbecue grill where grass-fed burgers from his own farm were served during the event.

Kristen Campbell, 36, a military wife and homeschool mom, said that service to others is a tenet that she and her husband are teaching through action to their four boys.

“Over the years, our family has sponsored gift lists for children, passed out meals, and served in other ways here at the center,” Campbell said. “The joy of seeing the smiles and reactions of giving, teaches our kids about the joys of service to the community and also fills them with gratitude for the things that they have.”

Face painting, food, hands-on and interactive activities, and opportunities to meet center staff and directors made the celebration enjoyable for attendees, volunteers, and vendors alike.

Creative Visions, a social impact nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of critical issues related to youth mental health applauded the DC Dream Center’s use of the power of media and the arts “to ignite social change.”

Jessica Burnquist, 52, vice president of Impact Education for Creative Visions said, “the best learning is when it’s relevant learning.”

DC Dream Center year-end celebration attracts diverse crowd including balloon artist James McGrath. (Photo Courtesy/Dr. Patrise Holden)

“Using the power of media and art to facilitate safe spaces serves to form positive connections and helps people realize that they are not alone,” Burnquist continued.

During the event, the Dream Center stayed true to its mission of giving voice to the community. At the close of the celebration, 13-year-old Zaire Bradley, entertained the crowd with an original song about the murder of his teenage brother.

The applause and support Bradley received from attendees of all ages and backgrounds illustrated both the spirit of the event and the center’s 29-year commitment to provide inspiration, education and a safe space for D.C. youth and families.

“In a recent survey of 1,500 youth, 96% said that they find comfort in creative content,” Burnquist added. “Impact community educational programs empower youth to learn to think critically and identify solutions addressing issues in their community and the world in creative ways.”

Christina Henderson, the DC Dream Center’s program director emphasized the importance of coming together to combat community challenges.

“There are so many negative things going on in our community right now until we relish events that bring people together and illustrate that we are indeed a community. It is so important that we come together, touch each other, be present and get to meet people from our own neighborhood that we may have never even talked to before,” said Henderson.

The center’s program director also said it was key to tap into the District’s changing demographics.

“Our communities are diversifying — Asian, Hispanic, Caucasian, Caribbean, African, African American,” Henderson, 79, said. “Bringing all these communities together during a time of giving and gratitude forges strong bonds that surpass age, race, and economic status is both the mission and legacy of the DC Dream Center.”

Support the DC Dream Center, by donating or sponsoring a family.