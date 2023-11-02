The Washington DC Economic Partnership announced Thursday the appointment of Derek J. Ford as its president and CEO.

Ford, who most recently served as the senior vice president of Neighborhood Development at WDCEP, has over 20 years of experience in economic development. He has played a pivotal role in working with civic officials, economic development professionals, private sector companies, and community leadership to bring about new economic development opportunities for the city.

“WDCEP is dedicated to advancing the economic well-being of the District and creating new opportunities for our business community to grow and thrive,” said Nina Albert, acting deputy mayor of planning and economic development and co-chair of the WDCEP board of directors. “Derek’s understanding of this organization, his adeptness at forging business and community connections, and his robust national network are invaluable assets that will bolster our mission and work.”

Ford received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina AT&T State University and received certificates in executive leadership from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and The George Washington University. He was selected following a nationwide search led by the board and aided by an executive search firm.

Ford will assume the role on Nov. 13, taking over from Chad Shuskey, who has served the organization well as interim president and CEO for the past seven months.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role of president and CEO at WDCEP and I’m ready to get started,” Ford said. “My mission is clear: to attract and retain businesses in Washington, D.C. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with my team, building on institutional knowledge, and leveraging my local and national expertise to ensure that D.C. remains a destination where businesses thrive.”