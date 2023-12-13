The Bowser administration announced the launch of the EmPOWERment Fund, an environmental stewardship fund, on Dec. 5 at a storefront on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in Ward 8.

In fiscal year 2024, the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development played a pivotal role in creating the EmPOWERment Fund with a $300,000 initial investment. This first-time investment is designed to support those individuals who directly contribute to the success of the city’s economic corridors and the local businesses along them, specifically the District’s Clean Team crew members. The department’s Commercial Clean Team Program offers comprehensive services to enhance the city’s urban environment. The program includes the removal of litter, graffiti, illegal posters, stickers, weeds, snow, and ice.

“The EmPOWERment Fund is a bold step towards building a more resilient and prosperous community,” said Rosemary Suggs-Evans, the department’s interim director. “By investing in initiatives like the EmPOWERment Grant, we are not only fostering environmental sustainability but also creating economic opportunities for individuals who play a crucial role in the success of our local businesses.”

For more information about the program, go to dslbd.dc.gov.