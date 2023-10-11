The D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute will sponsor a presentation and panel discussion with a question-and-answer period on how the District can build a tax system that advances racial equity on Oct. 26 at the Greater Washington Community Foundation, 1325 G Street NW from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Institute’s leaders report that the District’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, disproportionately white households and businesses, but they argue better local tax policy could help build more broadly shared prosperity. New research from the Institute reveals how District leaders can dismantle the privileges unfairly afforded to the city’s wealthiest households in our tax code and raise much-needed revenue for public investments.

Speakers for the event include Erica Williams, executive director of the Institute; Michael Mazerov, senior fellow with the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities’ State Fiscal Project; and Kamolika Das, Local Tax Policy Associate Director, Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

For more information, contact Nikki Metzgar at NMetzgar@dcfpi.org.