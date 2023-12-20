Flag of the District of Columbia (Courtesy of dpw.dc.gov)
The D.C. Department of General Services recently noted three city facilities received awards this year.

The Arboretum Recreation Center in Ward 5 was feted by the Global Future Design Awards for its uniquely designed timber facility. 

The Brooks, a short-term housing facility in Ward 3, was honored with an Architectural Award at the 2023 American Institute of Architects—D.C. Chapter Design Awards. 

The St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8 was awarded by the Construction Management Association of America as the best transportation construction project with a budget under $50 million.

Agency Director Delano Hunter said, “Every day, DSG builds, maintains and sustains world-class facilities for all District residents, and these recognitions reaffirm our commitment to excellence.”

