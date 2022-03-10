Thanks in part to a bump in federal aid related to the pandemic and a number of expanded government programs, the D.C. government has more than 500 vacant jobs to fill. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing to find workers to fill those at a virtual career fair next week.

The mayor said at a press conference today that she expects even more opportunities to open closer to the summertime. She said, “We created more opportunities with a big infusion of investments in programs from our last budget season, and we also have openings for people who have moved on to different things.”

A virtual career fair called “New Year, New Career,” is scheduled for March 16 and March 17. It’s touted as D.C.’s “largest ever virtual hiring fair,” wrote Bowser in a press release.

Job seekers can speak with hiring managers during both days of the fair, and even interview over the phone or video chat. If there’s a match, a D.C. government agency could offer a job on the spot.

Bowser also mentioned the expansion of job training programs and opportunities for residents at the city’s infrastructure academy. There’s also a career coaching program that will match job seekers and coaches to help them find suitable roles.

More than 20 D.C. government agencies are hiring, including the D.C. Public Library, the D.C. Department of Health, the Department of Corrections, D.C. Public Schools, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Residents can register for both days of the fair.