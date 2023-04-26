DC Health Link, the health insurance agency in the District, will link up with the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, and the POWERUP DC Small Business Brain Trust to host POWERUPDC 2023 at the ninth annual D.C. Small Business Summit that will be held on Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The theme of the summit is “Empowering Small Business to Thrive in a New Reality.” The focus will be on aiding small businesses, women-owned firms, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and youth-oriented entrepreneurs to thrive in the new economy.

Corey Arnez Griffin, chief executive officer of Global Government and Industry Partners, will deliver the executive lunch keynote address, and Antonio Doss, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Washington metropolitan area district office, will update participants on strategies small businesses can use and what agency resources are available for them.

Among the business and governmental leaders expected to participate in the summit are Kristi Whitfield, director of the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development; Karima Woods, Commissioner, D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking; Rosie Allen-Herring, president and chief executive officer, United Way National Capital Area; and Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher, Washington Informer.