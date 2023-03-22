For more than a decade, public housing resident Paulette Matthews has made it a point to attend monthly meetings hosted by what was then known as the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) Board of Commissioners.

In 2019, Matthews moved from what used to be Barry Farm in Southeast to housing in Northwest. Long before then, Matthews, along with activists and other Barry Farm residents, challenged a redevelopment plan that would eventually displace them and scatter them throughout the D.C. Metropolitan area.

Once she settled into her new dwellings, Matthews saw problems similar to what she and other public housing residents experienced at Barry Farm, particularly building managers’ failure to address the crumbling infrastructure. Matthews recalled contractors doing patchwork repairs on floors and furnaces, rather than replacing them.

Though she would eventually get her problems addressed, Matthews said it took a lot of persistence.

In the aftermath of the dismantling of the Board of Commissioners last year, Matthews continued to maintain a presence at meetings that have since been conducted by the Stabilization and Reform Board, also known as the STAR Board. She along with other public housing residents weigh in on issues of concern and their comments become part of the public record.

Even so, Matthews said that board members’ assurances that residents’ qualms get addressed don’t inspire much confidence in her that DCHA will do its job properly, especially when it comes to low-income and middle-income residents.

“The mayor picked and chose who she wants, but the shenanigans continue,” said Matthews, who still serves as vice president of the Barry Farm Tenants and Allies Association. “The work orders aren’t being completed. They just [put a] band-aid [on] things. I will just be persistent. I’m not settling for that craziness. I go to board meetings and they’re talking about the same things from the last meeting.”

The STAR Board Gets to Work

In April, the STAR Board is scheduled to approve policy changes recommended in a report the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released last year.

DCHA Chief Operating Officer Rachel Joseph said that the policies serve as the starting point for eventually ensuring that DCHA is held accountable in strengthening business processes for voucher participants and making public housing units habitable.

This upcoming resolution follows other moves made by the STAR Board since the new year.

In March, the STAR Board unanimously approved a resolution to accept an additional $27 million from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development that supports the redevelopment of Barry Farm. STAR also approved a contract with Solution Guidance Corporation of Chantilly, Va., one of eight candidates for the provider of a project management information system for DCHA’s portfolio of construction and development projects.

These developments happened around the time that D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large), chair of the D.C. Council’s Committee on Housing, requested that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) dedicates $100 million per year toward the repair and maintenance of public housing units.

Last year, White counted among the nine council members who approved legislation dismantling the DCHA Board of Commissioners and replacing it with the STAR Board, a temporary entity that’s providing oversight of the agency’s plan to address the findings of the HUD report.

Before Bowser and the D.C. Council moved forward with the STAR Board’s installment, DCHA’s board of commissioners consisted of 13 members, including the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development, six members appointed by the mayor, one appointed by the D.C. Council, and a housing advocacy representative.