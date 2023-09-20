LaMonika N. Jones has been named the new director at D.C. Hunger Solutions.

D.C. Hunger Solutions’ mission is to end hunger in the District. Jones joined the nonprofit in 2021 as an anti-hunger program analyst focusing on child nutrition programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome LaMonika as the new director of D.C. Hunger Solutions,” said Luis Guardia, president of the Food Research & Action Center, the parent organization of D.C. Hunger Solutions. “This is a tremendous step forward for our organization and furthers our commitment to addressing food insecurity in D.C. Her knowledge of federal nutrition programs and passion for people will greatly benefit this role.”

“I am elated to take the helm of D.C. Hunger Solutions and continue working with local officials, advocates, organizational partners, and the community to continue striving to end hunger in Washington, D.C.,” said Jones. “I look forward to serving in this role and continue championing initiatives to ensure residents with low incomes in Washington, D.C. have access to healthy and affordable food.”

Jones holds a B.A. in Political Science and Communications from Oakland University and a M. Ed in Urban Teacher Leadership from Georgia State University. Before joining D.C. Hunger Solutions, Jones worked as the procurement and purchasing officer with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. She also served as a steering committee member of the Georgia Farm to Early Care and Education Coalition, focusing on the use of local food systems in early child care and K-12.