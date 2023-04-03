The DC Jazz Festival has announced this year’s acts and schedule for the annual event.

The festival, now in its 19th year, will take place from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, with DC JazzFest at The Wharf on Sept. 2-3 over the Labor Day weekend.

Artists scheduled to perform include Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Bug Chief Donald Harrison from New Orleans, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Dave Holland Trio featuring Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland, and Etienne Charles & Creole Soul from Trinidad.

Other attractions include up-close-and-personal “Meet the Artist” conversations and indoor concerts at The Anthem, Arena Stage and Union Stage.

“This year’s DC JazzFest hosts an incredible array of talents, from master-level to emerging, an impressive range of artists and sounds that make jazz music such as vibrant global gift,” said festival CEO Sunny Sumter. “As is our DC JazzFest tradition, there is something for everyone.”

For more information about DC JazzFest, go to www.dcjazzfest.org.