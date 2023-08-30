Music for the entire family will come to Anacostia on Sept. 1 as DC JazzFest (DCJF) and the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID) will host a series of free concerts called “Anacostia Jazz Hop” from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations in historic Anacostia.

“Anacostia Jazz Hop” promises traditional and smooth jazz sounds, with New Orleans’ second line, and go-go to be heard at different sites in the Art to Go-Go Anacostia Arts & Culture District.

The fun will not be limited to music; all types of creative arts will be offered at various hubs. Start your tour with a dynamic jazz performance at the Anacostia Arts Center. Slide over to see exhibits at Busboys and Poets Anacostia. Spend time at the “PopUp” outdoor jazz cafes and enjoy tasty bites from up-and-coming chefs and caterers.

All the Cool Places for Jazz in Anacostia

“Anacostia Jazz Hop” kicks off at noon at the Big Jazz Cafe at 1234 Good Hope Road SE for opening remarks and live performances.

Concurrently, the Jazz Hop, which includes a variety of dynamic performances, will begin at six locations within the Anacostia BID: NSC Café Jazz (2007 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE); BIG Jazz Café (1234 Good Hope Road SE); Busboys and Poets (2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE); Check-It Enterprises (1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE); Martha’s Outfitters (2204 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE); and the Anacostia Arts Center (1231 Good Hope Road SE).

This year’s new PopUp cafe venues throughout the business corridor will keep people entertained with food, music and visual arts.

Featured performers include The Brass-A-Holics, The JoGo Project, Joe Felero Band, Yussah Ashad, The Experience Band & Show and The Lexi T Experience.

DCJF and the Anacostia BID join Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Administration’s goal to bring this part of the festival to Ward 8.

“It promises to be a rich, diverse cultural experience in the heart of the District, Anacostia.,” said Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia BID. “The Anacostia BID welcomes all across the District and the region to this day-long event in one of DC’s most unique, historic and diverse communities.”

The Washington Informer is a media partner for DC JazzFest’23.