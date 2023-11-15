Tiffany Crowe’s confirmation as the permanent director of the District’s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) was met with resounding approval by the D.C. Council on Nov. 7.

Crowe was appointed as the acting director on Sept. 7 by Mayor Muriel Bowser. She holds the distinction of becoming the agency’s first permanent director after the Oct. 1, 2022, reorganization that had the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs transitioning into the newest agencies: DLCP and the Department of Buildings. She expressed gratitude for her historic appointment and confirmation.

“Our entire team is excited to continue the critical work we started eight short weeks ago,” Crowe said. “We have already expanded our Business Resource Center, and we are continuing to implement new regulations intended to stimulate business growth, protect consumers, and promote the overall economic health of the District of Columbia. Thank you for your support as we work to accomplish our simple mission: support businesses and protect consumers.”

Crowe has worked as the senior advisor in the Office of Market Intelligence at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and served as the chief operating officer and chief administrative officer at the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs from 2019-2021.

She previously worked as the senior advisor and counsel to the Associate Director of Supervision, Enforcement, and Fair Lending at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2012-2019, providing guidance on operational, legal, and strategic matters. More recently, Crowe worked as an associate chief technology officer at the Office of the Chief Technology Officer, where she led a team tasked with critical enterprise applications for the District, including procurement, human resources, messaging, and IT service request platforms.