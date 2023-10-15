With so many programs and opportunities to aid, guide, and support young people, there are a plenty of options for both students and their parents or guardians. How does one choose the “right” one? It comes down to two important things – current growth and future opportunity. The best programs engage participants in growth experiences on Day 1 and provide tangible opportunities that positively impact their future.

Leaders of Tomorrow® (LOT®) program, a transformative program sponsored by the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), equips young minds with the skills and knowledge they need to conquer the challenges of the future and plants seeds of personal and professional growth from the first meeting. The five core pillars of leadership, financial literacy, college readiness, career preparation, and life skills are crucial for success and the core focus areas LOT®. These pillars serve as the foundation for guiding young individuals toward success in their future vocational, financial, and academic endeavors.

Two aspects of the LOT® program that make it an outstanding opportunity for young people is its National Leadership Summit, a culminating event that brings together the youth leaders from across the country, and the National Business Case Competition, a competitive nine-week business skills program which is a key component of the National Leadership Summit. The four-day summit offers LOT® members an opportunity to engage in breakout sessions, hear from inspirational guest speakers, embark on college tours, and explore historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The highlight of the summit is case competition where LOT® members present their business cases to judges and compete for up to $30,000 in scholarship funds, making the experience both educational and potentially life-changing.

The DC Chapter of the National Black MBA Association has hosted LOT® since 1994. The program is run by the LOT® Chair who sits on the board of the DC Chapter. The current LOT® Chair, Kayla Dailey, finds the work rewarding and exciting. “LOT® is so much fun. Our members are so creative and passionate with a real eagerness to learn. Working with them motivates me to do more, I want to make sure they have the best of everything so they can succeed.”

Former DC LOT® Presidents and National Business Case Competition winners, Joya Robinson and Kennedy Saunders are prime examples of the profound impact the program has on young minds.

Joya Robinson, now a senior at Howard University, shared her thoughts on the program’s influence: “LOT® was a strong foundation for my leadership journey. It equipped me with the skills to define my path, hone my desire to serve in the medical field, and serve my community. My older brother was also in the program and having my family’s support also made a difference.”

Kennedy Saunders, a senior at Hampton University and a former LOT® President and oratorical winner, attested to the program’s effectiveness: “LOT® instilled in me a strong foundation of leadership, financial literacy, and career readiness. I owe a lot of my academic and career success to LOT®. It was a springboard for my journey in college as I am in my 4th year of a 5-year MBA program. I continue to apply the skills I gained from LOT® as a campus leader. It was an invaluable experience.”

LOT® with its commitment to nurturing leadership skills, financial literacy, college readiness, and career preparation, serves as a powerful force shaping the next generation of leaders. With the voices of former DC LOT Presidents Joya Robinson and Kennedy Saunders as testimonials, it’s clear that this program equips young minds with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in their future endeavors.

For more information on the program and to get a young person you know involved, visit www.dcblackmbaa.org.