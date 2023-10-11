The D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development will hold its annual small business expo for Certified Business Enterprises and local businesses to connect with contracting and capital opportunities on Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, located at 901 G Street NW.

The event will consist of expert panel discussions, workshops, and an exhibit hall with the focus on contracting, financing, and personalized matchmaking consultations.

District Connect gives small business owners the chance to meet with government officials and prime companies. Plus, businesses will get the opportunity to speak one-on-one and meet face-to-face with decision-makers to build relationships, get access to contracting opportunities and access to capital.

For more information, call 202-727-3900.