The Bowser administration has released the fiscal 2024 Small Business Enterprise Opportunity Guide, known as the Green Book, with a record-breaking spending goal of $1.2 billion.

The Green Book assists small businesses in securing contracts from District government agencies by providing entrepreneurs with an overview of available opportunities to conduct business and information on how to do that.

“The Green Book is one of our best tools for leveraging the District’s procurement power to support and grow local businesses,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Thursday in downtown D.C. “When local businesses get a fair shot, our residents get a fair shot too. Local businesses hire D.C. residents, grow D.C. neighborhoods, and represent D.C.’s values and culture. We want businesses to check out the Green Book, work with the [Department of Small and Local Business Development] to get their certifications, and then find out and go after their fair shot.”

While the Green Book is available for entrepreneurs generally, firms that are SBEs — a designation of the department — and are Certified Business Enterprises will receive preferences when bidding on D.C. government contracts.

“I encourage all eligible entrepreneurs to apply for CBE certification, explore the Green Book, and access the resources and procurement opportunities available,” said Rosemary Suggs Evans, interim DSLBD director.

For the fourth consecutive year, entrepreneurs can search for opportunities in real-time using GreenBookDC.com, the program’s website and interactive tool. The site brings spending data from the Green Book to life and allows businesses to sort opportunities by District agency and product category.

To view the latest procurement opportunities and interact with the District Spend Data Dashboard, go to greenbookdc.com.