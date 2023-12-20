D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced the District of Columbia Special Elections Home Rule Act, which would give the city complete authority to set the date of special elections for local offices, as other jurisdictions already have.

Norton routinely introduces and passes legislation that reduces the federal government’s control over local District matters. These pro-D.C. bills are legislated due to the city’s lack of statehood status.

The bill would strengthen the District’s home-rule authority and does not require statehood.

“The Home Rule Act originally required the Board of Elections to hold special elections on the first Tuesday more than 114 days from when the vacancy occurred,” Norton said. “This inflexibility led to special elections being held on religious holidays and forced the District to hold a special election separate from an upcoming general election, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands in extra election costs. A 2012 law I got enacted requires the Board of Elections to hold a special election on a Tuesday occurring between 70 and 174 days after the vacancy. My new bill would provide even greater flexibility for the District.”