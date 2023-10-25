D.C. Sports Study

The District’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced that Jones Lang LaSalle Americas (JLL) and the Robert Bobb Group have been selected to perform a sports study to support the department’s work to plan, coordinate and undergird pro and recreational sports in the city.

“D.C. is a proud sports town that values our professional teams and the critical role they play in the District’s vibrancy,” said acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “The sports study will continue our work to support D.C.’s sports teams and further understand their contribution to our city’s economic and cultural landscape.”

A national real estate advisory company, JLL has worked with more than 50 municipalities and pro sports teams. The District government has worked with JLL in many capacities dating back to 2001, including work done by the department focused on the Southwest Waterfront and Nationals Park.

The Robert Bobb Group, led by former D.C. Administrator Robert Bobb, is a District-based, minority owned consulting firm focusing on public-private partnership consulting.

To learn more about the DMPED Sports team, go to dmped.dc.gov/SportsTeam.