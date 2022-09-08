DC Startup Week, the District’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and startups, will commence Monday and run through Thursday, hosting more than 100 events, including keynote talks by experts, pitch competitions, and networking happy hours.

“DC Startup Week isn’t just about celebrating small businesses,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “It’s also about empowering them to flourish. This is the fastest-growing startup community in the region sharing resources and support. Mayor Bowser is committed to maximizing opportunities for local entrepreneurs and fostering a thriving business ecosystem.”

Many District agencies will host panels and speak on how they assist small businesses. Speakers will include business leaders from companies such as Google, Silicon Valley Bank, Revolution, Circle, WeWork, Amazon Web Services and Broccoli City.

For more information, go to www.dcstartupweek.org.