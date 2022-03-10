Washington, D.C., holds first place in the nation for weekly unemployment claims. Compared to the same week in 2019, the District saw a 388.42% jump. This increase was the largest anywhere in the nation. WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest found that things are not going well for residents in DC.



Against the backdrop of a 96% reduction in new unemployment claims nationwide, 227,000 new claims versus 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic, D.C. is not keeping pace.



Weekly unemployment claims in District of Columbia increased by 312.27% compared to the start of 2020. This was the biggest increase in the U.S.



Weekly unemployment claims in District of Columbia increased by 66.22% compared to the same week last year. This was the biggest increase in the U.S.



WalletHub Analyst, Jill Gonzalez says nationally, things appear differently. “The national unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent last month, the lowest level since the prepandemic level of 3.5 percent. This means that decreasing Covid-19 cases brought on a high number of new jobs and new workers, which are both signs that the pandemic’s hold on the economy may also be decreasing.”



Of WalletHub’s list of job recovery rates by state, Maryland and Virginia rank #2 and #13.



See the complete list HERE.





