DC Water to Resume Disconnections for Delinquents on Dec. 1

WI Web StaffNovember 5, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of DC Water
**FILE** Courtesy of DC Water

DC Water customers were told this week to make arrangements to settle past-due balances by the end of the month or face the possibility of disconnections.

DC Water stopped disconnections in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, but began sending notices over the summer to customers with outstanding balances, notifying them that action may be taken on Dec. 1 if they don’t pay their bills, WTOP reported.

Late fees and interest for missed payments also resumed in September.

Customers unable to pay their bills may be able to utilize DC Water’s assistance programs offered on online. Programs range from near-term emergency assistance plans to long-term discounts.

The agency said customers who owe less than $600 or enter a payment plan can avoid disconnection, WTOP reported.

