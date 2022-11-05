The DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) won’t strike down a ruling made by the Office of Campaign Finance that found D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I) in violation of campaign finance laws.

On Friday, the three board members of the DCBOE took a little more than an hour to deliberate on points made by Silverman’s attorney Jason Downs and OCF General Counsel William SanFord.

Though the final vote was anonymously delivered, the point of contention among board members focused upon whether Silverman’s campaign team had sufficient time to respond to a specific charge not initially brought forth.

However, when it came to the issue of whether OCF reneged on a promise to give Silverman’s team the full 90 days to respond to independent At large D.C. Council candidate Karim Marshall’s complaint, board members agreed that SanFord urged Silverman’s team to meet an October 14 deadline.

DCBOE chair Gary Thompson said that by doing so, SanFord stayed true to the process.

“Once I saw the entire email record, it’s quite clear there was no agreement that the petitioners [Silverman and Downs] could take until the 90th day to submit a full response,” Thompson said on Friday.

“In fact, Mr. SanFord made it quite clear he would like a full response by October 14. The other one was a close call but I believe the subject matter of the complaint and allegations and the Q&A and the email provided sufficient notice that the other allegations could be addressed.”

Last week, OCF found that Silverman violated campaign finance laws when she spent more than $6,000 to commission a poll about the Ward 3 D.C. Council Democratic primary race earlier this year.

On October 28, nearly two months after Marshall filed his complaint, OCF issued its ruling against Silverman. The agency ordered her to refund the amount, all of which she received from the District’s Fair Election campaign financing program.

Silverman petitioned for an appeal days later. While she continues to maintain that the poll had direct connection to her campaign goals, Downs made arguments centering more on the manner in which OCF reached its conclusion.

Downs explained in his 15-minute statement on Friday, OCF did not insist that Silverman respond to Marshall’s complaint well before the 90-day milestone that served to mark the end of the investigation.

Downs also argued that OCF never allowed Silverman to respond directly to the charge they levied about the financing of the Ward 3 primary poll. He said that OCF instead asked about the purpose of the poll in a questionnaire without specifying the reason for that inquiry.

“OCF breached an agreement and continues to deny entering the agreement,” Downs said.

“Viewing the two factors in conjunction raises concerns about the integrity of the process. There were only two allegations without merit [illegal coordinating and illegal in-kind contributions]. It’s important to highlight that OCF didn’t issue any findings that the allegations were sustained,” Downs concluded, “The case should have been closed right there.”

In response to Downs’ arguments, SanFord countered that Silverman, as a public official, should know ethical issues that could arise with the use of campaign funds to commission a poll unrelated to her own council races. SanFord also spent significant time establishing a timeline to prove that Silverman’s team knew about the October 14 deadline that OCF set.

“There was never an agreement,” SanFord said.

“[The complaint] cited inappropriate use of funds [and] Silverman was served a copy of the complaint. I didn’t want to spend a lot of time refuting a claim of unilaterally changing an agreement. The initial email ended with a statement that it’s imperative that [they] would comply with our deadline.”

In the aftermath of a D.C. Office of Campaign Finance (OCF) ruling that found Silverman in violation of campaign finance laws, calls have arisen for Silverman to drop out of the at-large race. Supporters of D.C. Coucilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), an Independent contender in the D.C. Council at-large race, have likened her actions to election tampering.

Weeks after Silverman released the results of the poll, Matthew Frumin, a former ANC commissioner endorsed by Silverman, clinched the Ward 3 Democratic nomination for D.C. Council. Eric Goulet, one of several of Frumin’s opponents, claims Silverman’s poll compelled three candidates — Tricia Duncan, Ben Bergmann and Henry Cohen — to drop out of the race and throw their support behind Frumin.

On the day of OCF’s ruling, McDuffie released a statement highlighting what he suggested were other improprieties from Silverman. He recalled one instance in 2013, when Silverman, as revealed in an email she released, encouraged Frumin to drop out of an at-large race in exchange for her future support in the Ward 3 council race.

McDuffie then touched on his own role in shaping the current campaign finance laws as proof that he wants to bolster the public’s trust in government.

A rally on the front steps of the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest earlier this week attracted community members and other at-large D.C. Council candidates. Speakers reflected on similar situations where Black politicians and community organizers were held accountable and made to face the consequences of their actions.

“Should you choose to thrust yourself [in politics], you have a heightened sense of responsibility and accountability,” attorney Dionna Maria Lewis said Tuesday as she stood by community organizer Ron Moten and others on the steps of the Wilson Building.

“People are skeptical of politics and politicians.,” Lewis said. “When you have a determination from the OCF that says the skepticism is right, that’s now another rung on a low ladder as citizens try to climb to the level of trust and integrity.”

@SamPKCollins