The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency recently issued $63.2 million in tax-exempt bonds for the substantial rehabilitation of Worthington Woods Apartments.

The agency on Friday underwrote $45 million in federal and $9.1 million in D.C. Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the preservation of Worthington Woods’ 394 affordable apartments located in Ward 8’s Washington Highlands neighborhood.

“Washington Highlands holds a place of significance in the history of the neighborhood planning and development in the District,” said Christopher E. Donald, executive director/CEO of DCHFA. “In 1953, the National Capital Housing Authority made this one of the first neighborhoods in the city to be desegregated. This was an intentional act. At DCHFA we are being intentional by making a purposeful investment at Worthington Woods Apartments that will restore a community of nearly 400 apartment homes to a place that is beautiful and healthy while remaining affordable to its current and future residents.”

The Worthington Woods Tenants Association organized and exercised its right of purchase under the city’s TOPA laws. The tenant association picked Montgomery Housing Partnership Inc., and the Anacostia Economic Development Corporation to oversee the $133.6 million redevelopment.

None of the permanent tenants will be displaced. The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development is providing a $38.8 million loan from the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program for this project.

The development will consist of apartment sizes from six efficiencies, 162 one-bedrooms, 220 bedrooms, and 6 three bedrooms that are restricted at the 30%, 50%, and 60% area median income levels. The completed project will include a playground, community room, on-site management, on-site tenant services, central laundry facilities, and 156 surface parking spaces.