D.C. Public Schools’ wonky online portal for verifying students’ COVID-19 test results forced the school system to tweak the procedure ahead of Thursday’s return to classes — including allowing parents to write their own note saying that their child’s test result was negative.

If families are unable to upload test results, students can bring a signed note — typed or handwritten — from their parent or guardian stating that the child was tested on Wednesday and that the test was negative, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

Students can also show a photo of a negative test on their phone or the phone of their parent or guardian or bring a screenshot or printout of a negative test result email.

Complaints about the malfunctioning of the website designed to upload the results of coronavirus tests given to families by the school district have been widespread.

“We are experiencing ongoing technical issues with our Safe Return portal,” DCPS wrote in an email to WUSA. “As a result, some families may experience difficulties uploading proof their child’s test result.”