Eric Gregory, a sprinter for the Gallaudet University track and field team, won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, becoming the school’s first national champion.

The northeast D.C. university serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Gregory, a sophomore from Metairie, La., won the final race in 46.19 seconds on Saturday, improving on his own school record, The Associated Press reported.

Additionally, Gregory later finished third in the 200-meter dash.

Due to Gregory’s performance at the meet, Gallaudet finished 17th in the team standings, its best showing at an NCAA national championship.

“I really feel good about my performance at the national championship meet,” said Gregory, AP reported. “I came into this year looking to make up for two years lost [due to COVID-19] and get Gallaudet and my name out there. Now people know my name and will remember me.”