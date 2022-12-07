Did you like this story? Would you like to receive articles like this in your inbox? Free! Our House D.C. WIN Daily Submitting... Thank you, your sign-up request was successful! Please check your e-mail inbox. {{message}} Leave this field empty if you're human: December 2017 Health Wellness and Nutrition SupplementDecember 13, 2017In "Health"May 2016 Health, Wellness and Nutrition SupplementMay 1, 2016In "Health Supplements"December 2022 Health Wellness and Nutrition SupplementDecember 7, 2022In "Health Supplements" Dr. Shantella Y. Sherman twitterinstagram Dr. Shantella Sherman is a historian and journalist who serves as the Informer's Special Editions Editor. Dr. Sherman is the author of In Search of Purity: Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes... More by Dr. Shantella Y. Sherman