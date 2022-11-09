Democratic officeholders in the District held on to their positions, according to the D.C. Board of Elections’ unofficial results from the Nov. 8 general election.

“Things are going well in D.C.,” said Marcia Jones, a Ward 5 voter who cast a ballot at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast.

“Mayor Bowser seems to have a handle on things. Crime seems to be a little high, but I don’t blame her for that,” shared Jones.

Bowser easily won with 74.8% of the vote against three lesser-known opponents.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton will stay in her post as the District’s member of the U.S. Congress, amassing 86.35% of the vote in her race against three opponents. Norton has been in the U.S. Congress since 1991.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) defeated two opponents with 81.94% of the vote. Mendelson has served on the District’s legislative body as an at-large council member and the chairman since 1999.

Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) also won against nominal opposition and no opponents, respectively.

Ward 5 State Board of Education member Zachary Parker (D) easily dispatched his Republican opponent Clarence Lee to become the ward’s new council member.

Ward 3 Democrat Matt Frumin beat back an aggressive challenge from David Krucoff, a Republican, 75% to 23%. Democrat at-large council member Anita Bonds got 32% of the vote in an eight-member field and won re-election. Ward 5 Kenyan McDuffie, running as an independent for an at-large seat, led incumbent independent lawmaker Elissa Silverman by 22% to 18%.

The Victors Speak

Bowser spoke to about 150 people at Hook Hall in Northwest. Realizing that she may face a Republican House of Representatives hostile to the District, she spoke happily and defiantly.

“We will fight,” the mayor said. “No matter who picks on us, we will fight back. We are all Washingtonians. We care about our city.”

Allen noted he did not have any opposition in the primary and the general election. Nevertheless, he said he would not take his constituents’ votes for granted and wants his ward to be better.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the last eight years for Ward 6 neighborhoods and our city,” he said. “And that experience is going to be needed more than ever as we lead our city through the challenges we’re facing—public safety, affordable housing, education, economic recovery, and so much more.”

Norton said she has worked with Republicans for most of her career representing the District and will do so if needed for the next two years.

Board of Education and Initiative 82 Results

Ben Williams easily won the Ward 1 State Board of Education race. Eric Goulet, who lost to Frumin in the Ward 3 Democratic primary, secured a victory for the chance to represent his ward on the State Board of Education. Ward 5 voters elected Robert Henderson to represent his ward on the education board. Henderson received the support of Parker in his bid. In the tight Ward 6 Board of Education race, Brandon Best edged out Joshua Wiley, 51 to 46%.

District voters also approved Initiative 82, which will allow tipped workers to get the minimum wage in incremental stages with 74.1% of the vote.