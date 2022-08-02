After some tough primary election races, Maryland Democrats sought to “kiss and make up” Monday in a push to win back the governor’s mansion in the fall.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, who came in second place in the governor’s race with slightly more than 19,000 votes, or 3%, stressed the importance of electing Wes Moore, former Del. Aruna Miller, Rep. Anthony Brown and Del. Brooke Lierman of Baltimore City.

All four would mark firsts for Maryland: Moore as the first Black governor, Miller as the first woman of color and first American Indian as lieutenant governor, Brown as the first Black attorney general and Lierman the first woman to serve as comptroller.

“When we make history, folks, it’s a big [expletive] deal,” Perez told a few hundred fellow Democrats at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. “To everybody who may have voted for someone else [and] may have voted for us, here’s what I’m here to say: get over it. It’s time to come together. It’s time to win.”

The Maryland Democratic Party’s “All Blue In ‘22” rally focused on “unity” and “solidarity,” particularly in encouraging voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

Former Maryland Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez speaks at a Maryland Democratic Party rally at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring on Aug. 1. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

The governor’s seat remains the coveted prize with the term-limited Republican Larry Hogan leaving office in January.

Although Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a 2-to-1 ratio, a Democrat hasn’t been in the governor’s seat since Martin O’Malley left office in 2015.

Five other candidates are slated to run for governor, but the Democrats’ attention remains squarely on Republican Del. Dan Cox, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last year.

Cox, an attorney, husband and father of 10 children, posted a placard Sunday on his Twitter page to outline some of his proposals, including an end to transgender indoctrination in schools, lifting health and mask mandates, funding police and “establish[ing] law and order in Baltimore City.”

The delegate, who represents portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, also posted a picture of Moore wearing a Maryland mask claiming that the Democrat, if elected, “will continue [President Joe] Biden’s failed economic policies, will continue the war on police & increased taxation via a carbon tax.”

Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, characterized himself Monday as someone who pledges his allegiance to God, family, the American flag “and the people of Maryland.”

“This is a Republican nominee who has pledged allegiance to Donald Trump,” he said. “This is not merely a choice between Democrats and Republicans. This is an election of two entirely different views of what our state and what our future should look like and who we will fight for.”

Moore said his administration would ensure free universal pre-kindergarten for all children, accelerate the increase for a $15 minimum wage and provide additional support and resources for the state’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott summarized his Democratic Party against the Republican Party as “sane versus crazy.”

“[Republicans] brand of policies, their brand of hate, their brand of separation has no place in our state,” Scott said. “We want to beat them back into hiding so that they don’t want to run for elected office in Maryland.”