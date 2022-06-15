With the recent airing of the House Committee investigation into the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and revelations which confirm the indisputable role which former President Donald Trump played, Democrats hope voters will show up at the polls in record numbers during the upcoming midterm elections.

With new information which reveals how Republican lawmakers sought pardons and other deals from Trump during the insurrection, Democrats believe they can overcome voter apathy caused by Congress’s inability to pass legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“It was a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power,” Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the chair of the House committee, said regarding the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney noted that several GOP members of Congress pressed Trump for pardons during the insurrection – the inference could explain why many Republicans have remained loyal to the former President and have shown a reluctance to participate in the hearings.

She reminded the Committee of a Tweet sent by Trump encouraging the attack: “Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s supporters responded, including two extremist groups: Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

One rioter read Trump’s tweet over a megaphone at the Capitol and several others, including one which criticized Vice President Mike Pence for denying the request to overturn the election loss to Joe Biden.

“Hang Mike Pence,” the supporters chanted.

“Maybe he deserves it,” Trump allegedly said in response.

Some Democrats believe the revelations could equate to a game-changer for the midterms which up to this point appeared destined for an easy Republican takeover of both the House and Senate.

Many Black voters have expressed weariness with Democrats, especially after the leaked Roe V. Wade opinion that points to the likelihood that the court will vote to dismantle America’s current abortion rights.

“Black voters are understandably frustrated with the lack of reform around voter rights but the lack of success with this is due to actions by Republicans, not Democrats,” insisted Dr. Michal Strahilevitz, the director of the Elfenworks Center for Responsible Business and marketing professor at Saint Mary’s College of California.

“Black voters are far more pragmatic than most segments of the Democratic voter base. I expect them to show up not so much to reward Democrats for their lackluster success as to limit the power Republicans have to stop the necessary reforms,” Strahilevitz continued. “In short, Black voters are not just a loyal part of the Democratic base – they’re a very practical one, too.”

During the Jan. 6 public hearings, a new video of the deposition by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, revealed that Pence gave the orders to send National Guard troops to the Capitol.

However, Milley said administration officials told Pence to falsely state that Trump gave those orders.

Democrats are counting on voters to rebuke the GOP – a party where a sitting President abdicated his responsibility to safeguard his own vice president, members of Congress, law enforcement officers and American citizens.

“Our democracy remains in danger,” Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) declared during the hearing.

“In 2020, Black voters were getting messages online telling them not to go to the polls, so we must make sure that our people can get to the polls and challenge the laws and policies that keep us from making important decisions,” Black Lives Matter Co-founder and Black Futures Lab leader Alicia Garza stated.

“Black voters are kept from being powerful on purpose by policies the conservative movement has designed,” Garza said.

In a radio interview, Democratic Strategist Karen Finney implored voters to understand what’s at stake during the 2022 midterms.

“It’s very clear in terms of the GOP candidates who emerged – one of the big things we saw is that people who were peddlers of The Big Lie, deniers of the 2020 election, seem to do pretty well, regardless of Donald Trump,” Finney told radio personality Charles Ellison on his Reality Check show.

“That tells you a lot about what their agenda would be if they win. Voters came out in record numbers in 2020 and we did something extraordinary,” Finney said. “We’re going to have to do it again in 2022 if we want to keep America moving away from what I saw as a very divisive destruction of the Trump years.”

House Select Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the Jan. 6 conspiracy should alarm all Americans.

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over,” Thompson asserted. “Unfortunately, there are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great: devotion to the Constitution, allegiance to the rule of law and our shared journey to build a more perfect Union.”